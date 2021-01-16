WINNERS: Pair Of $1 Million Mega Millions Tickets Sold In North Jersey

A pair of million-dollar New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold in North Jersey.
The second-tier prizewinning tickets from the Friday, Jan. 15 Mega Millions drawing marched the five winning numbers: 03, 11, 12, 38, and 43, along with the Gold Mega Ball, 15, and the Megaplier Multiplier, 04.
The tickets were sold at the following locations:
- Bergen County: Food Mart 4 U, 235 Patterson Ave., Wallington
- Sussex County: 7-Eleven #36051, 85 Sparta Ave., Sparta.
The $850 million jackpot drawing will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 19. If won, it would be the 2nd-largest jackpot in the game’s history and the 3rd-largest jackpot in US lottery history.
The estimated cash value is $628.2 million.
