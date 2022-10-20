Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Alert Infant Found Inside Stolen SUV In Newark: Authorities
News

WINNERS: NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50K

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
News Plus
News Plus Photo Credit: Google Maps

There were three $50,000 winners in the latest Powerball drawing for Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Three tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball to win the third-tier prize.

Those $50,000 tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Bergen County: 7-Eleven #38122, 735-749 Cedar Lane, Teaneck;
  • Ocean County: News Plus, 620 Mule Road, Toms River; and,
  • Salem County: Woodstown Conoco, 1170 Route 40, Pilesgrove.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Oct. 19, drawing were: 06, 08, 15, 27 and 42. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 3X. 

The Double Play drawing results for the Wednesday, Oct. 19, drawing were: 04, 24, 32, 55, and 59. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 13.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.