WINNERS: NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50K

Jon Craig
Cepeda Grocery & Deli in Paterson
Cepeda Grocery & Deli in Paterson Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two Powerball players in New Jersey have won third-tier prizes in the latest drawing, state Lottery officials said.

The lucky tickets are worth $50,000 each.

The two tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Wednesday to win third-tier prizes. 

The winning numbers for the March 10 drawing were: 17, 18, 37, 44, and 53. The Red Power Ball number was 18. The Multiplier number was 03.

Winning tickets from Wednesday night’s drawing were sold at the following locations:

  • Monmouth County: 7-Eleven #11042, at 192 Main St. in Manasquan; and,
  • Passaic County: Cepeda Grocery & Deli at 556 River St. in Paterson.

The Powerball jackpot now rolls to $169 million for the next drawing on Saturday, March 13, at 10:59 pm.

