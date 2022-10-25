WINNERS: NJ Powerball Players Take Home $200K, $50K

Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Oct; 24, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize.

One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $200,000.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Ocean County ($200,000): 7-Eleven #26514, 1001 N. Bay Ave., Beach Haven;

Cumberland County ($50,000): Wawa #924, 2802 South Delsea Dr., Vineland;

Essex County($50,000): Ivy Plaza Liquors, 521 Irvington Ave., Newark; and,

Morris County ($50,000): Baldwin News & Food Store, 138 Baldwin Rd., Parsippany.

The winning numbers for the Monday, Oct. 24, drawing were: 18, 23, 35, 45, and 54. The Red Power Ball number was 16. The Power Play was 4X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $700 million for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 10:59 pm.

The Double Play drawing results for the Monday, Oct. 24, drawing were: 12, 48, 51, 63 and 67. The Double Play Ball number was 26.

