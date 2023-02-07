Contact Us
WINNERS: NJ Powerball Players Take Home $100K, $50K

Jon Craig
Royal Farms
Royal Farms Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

There were two third-tier New Jersey Lottery winners in the Powerball drawing, winning prizes of $100,000 and $50,000

Their tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball on Monday, Feb. 6.

One Washington state Lottery player won the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot 

The winning NJ tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Burlington County ($100,000): Wawa #382, 1814 Salem Road, Burlington; and,
  • Gloucester County ($50,000): Royal Farms #209, 170 Berkley Road, Clarksboro.

The winning numbers for the Monday, Feb. 6, drawing were: 05, 11, 22, 23, and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 2X. 

