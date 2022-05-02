WINNERS: NJ Powerball Player Takes Home $1M, Other Lottery Players Combine For $200K

There were three big New Jersey Lottery winners in the latest Powerball lottery game — including one for $1 million.
One lucky ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn on Saturday, April 30, winning the $1 million second-tier prize.
The million-dollar ticket was sold at Krauszer’s Food Store, 375 Mclean Blvd., Paterson in Passaic County.In addition, two tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn to win the $50,000 third-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $150,000. Those tickets was sold at the following locations:
- Bergen County ($150,000): Applegreen Lombardi, NJ Turnpike Mile 116E, Ridgefield; and,
- Burlington County ($50,000): Jim’s Town Deli, 336 Lakehurst Road, Browns Mills.
The Double Play drawing results for the Saturday, April 30, drawing were: 11, 30, 48, 56, and 69. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 20.
