WINNERS: NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K

Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Oct. 10, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Atlantic County: Northfield Quick Mart, 1324 Tilton Rd., Northfield; and,

Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt.

The winning numbers for the Monday, Oct. 10, drawing were: 03, 06, 11, 17, and 22. The Red Power Ball number was 11. The Power Play was 2X.

The Double Play drawing results for the Monday, Oct. 10, drawing were: 04, 24, 35, 52 and 62. The Double Play Ball number was 10.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.