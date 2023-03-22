WINNERS: NJ Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $10K From Supermarkets

There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets drawn on Tuesday, March 21 that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball winning the $10,000 prize.

The winning Mega Millions lottery tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Gloucester County: Acme #3994, 415 Egg Harbor Road, Sewell; and

Monmouth County: Middletown ShopRite #634, 1500 State Route 35, Middletown.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, March 21, drawing were: 01, 21, 25, 27 and 40. The Gold Mega Ball was 11 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

