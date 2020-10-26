WINNERS: NJ Lottery Tickets Worth $10K Sold In Burlington, Passaic Counties

Two lucky Mega Millions tickets were sold in Burlington and Passaic counties for Friday's Mega Millions drawing, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Oct. 23, drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn -- each winning $10,000.

The winning tickets were bought at:

Burlington County: Acme at, 531 High St. in Mount Holly; and

Passaic County: Super Stop & Shop at 1220 Hamburg Turnpike in Wayne.

The winning numbers for the Friday drawing were: 18, 34, 44, 60, and 69.

The Gold Mega Ball was 22, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The Mega Millions jackpot rolled to $109 million.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.