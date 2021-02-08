WINNERS: NJ Lottery Tickets Totaling $100K Sold In North Jersey

Four lucky New Jersey lottery players won third-tier prizes worth $10,000 to $40,000 on Friday, state officials said.

The winning numbers for the Feb. 5 drawing were: 14, 17, 28, 29, and 44. The Gold Mega Ball was 02, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

All four winning tickets, sold in Essex, Union and Somerset counties, matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize.

Even luckier, two of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying their prizes to $40,000.

The winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Essex County ($40,000) : Dollar Plus & Convenience Store, 10 Washington Ave., Irvington;

: Dollar Plus & Convenience Store, 10 Washington Ave., Irvington; Union County ($40,000) : Saori Deli Grocery LLC, 882 Anna St., Elizabeth;

: Saori Deli Grocery LLC, 882 Anna St., Elizabeth; Somerset County ($10,000): Krauszer’s Food Store, 550 Hamilton St., Somerset; and,

Krauszer’s Food Store, 550 Hamilton St., Somerset; and, Union County ($10,000): ShopRite of Clark, 76 Central Ave., Clark.

The MegaMillions jackpot now rolls to $68 million.

