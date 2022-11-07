WINNERS: Mega Millions Lottery Tickets Worth $10K Sold In Bergen, Morris Counties

Winners! Two Mega Millions lottery tickets each worth $10,000 were sold in Bergen and Morris counties.

Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for the Friday, July 8 drawing were sold at TKA Management on Route 9 West in Fort Lee and Dorsi’s Deli & Pharmacy on Central Avenue in Stirling, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 20, 36, 61, 62, and 69. The Gold Mega Ball was 20, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

Both tickets are eligible for the third-tier $10,000 prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $440 million, and the next drawing will be held on Tuesday, July 12.

