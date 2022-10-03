WINNERS: Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $40K, $10K

There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets in the Friday, Sept. 30 Mega Millions lottery game.

Four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn won the $10,000 prize.

One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $40,000.

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Passaic County ($40,000): 777 Food Store, 251 Haledon Ave., Haledon; and,

777 Food Store, 251 Haledon Ave., Haledon; and, Middlesex County ($10,000): Constanza Mini Market, 703 State St., Perth Amboy.

The winning numbers for the Friday, Sept. 30, drawing were: 16, 26, 37, 40, and 51. The Gold Mega Ball was 06, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

