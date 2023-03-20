Contact Us
WINNERS: Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $30K, $10K

Jerusalem Market
Jerusalem Market Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

A pair of lucky Mega Millions lottery players won prizes in the Friday, March 17 drawing, state officials said.

They matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $30,000. 

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • Essex County ($30,000): Jerusalem Market, 252 Sanford St., East Orange; and
  • Essex County ($10,000): Shoprite Essex Green Shopping Center, 495 Prospect Ave., West Orange.

The winning numbers for the Friday, March 17, drawing were: 26, 28, 29, 39, and 49. The Gold Mega Ball was 25, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

