WINNERS: Lucky Powerball Tickets Worth $50K Sold On Jersey Shore

Two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Central Jersey, state Lottery officials said.

The lucky tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Wednesday to take the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The winning numbers for the Jan. 27 drawing were: 17, 33, 35, 42, and 52. The Red Power Ball number was 09. The Multiplier number was 03.

The winning tickets from Wednesday night’s drawing were sold at the following locations:

: Shop Rite #620, 1151 Shrewsbury Ave. in Shrewsbury; and, Ocean County: 7-Eleven #11015, 667 Mantoloking Road in Brick.

The Powerball jackpot now rolls to $30 million for the next drawing on Saturday night.

