WINNERS: Lucky NJ Lottery Tickets Worth $100K, $10K Sold In Ocean, Middlesex Counties

Two lucky state lottery tickets were sold along the Jersey Shore, officials said.

A winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Ocean County and a Mega Millions ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Middlesex County, officials said on Monday.

The Jersey Cash 5 winner matched all five numbers drawn to take home Friday's $100,000 prize.

The winning Jersey Cash 5 numbers drawn on Oct. 30 were: 23, 26, 30, 34, and 42 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer, Paper Hut, at 730 Jamaica Blvd., in Toms River will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning

Also on Friday, there was a third-tier winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Middlesex County. That Oct. 30 winner will take home $10,000 for matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn, officials said.

That ticket was purchased at Quick Che on Ernston Road in Parlin.

In addition to the third-tier prize won, seven players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $1,000.

The winning Mega Millions numbers drawn on Friday were: 14, 19, 34, 39, and 59. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The Mega Millions jackpot rolls to $129 million for Tuesday's drawing, officials said.

