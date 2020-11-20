Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

WINNERS: Lucky Lottery Players Split $1.86M Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot

Jon Craig
Wrightstown Classic Wine & Liquor
Wrightstown Classic Wine & Liquor Photo Credit: Google Maps

There are two lucky Jersey Cash 5 lottery winners in the Garden State.

One winning ticket was sold in Burlington County and another was sold Passaic County, with each player splitting Thursday's $1,860,436 jackpot

The winning numbers drawn on Nov. 19 were: 5, 11, 17, 27, and 31 and the XTRA number was: 02. 

Each lucky Jersey Cash 5 winner will take home $930,218.

Both lucky retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 selling the winning tickets.

Those tickets were sold by: 

  • Classic Wine & Liquor at 403 East Main St. in Wrightstown; and
  • Marina Sweet Shop at 202 Washington Place in Passaic.

