WINNERS: Lottery Tickets Sold In Union, Ocean, Bergen Counties

Four winning Mega Millions lottery tickets were sold in Union, Ocean and Bergen counties.

Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Friday’s drawing were sold at the following retailers:

Union County ($30,000): Aarti’s World Discount Liquor, Route 22 West in Union

Aarti’s World Discount Liquor, Route 22 West in Union Union County ($10,000): Fanwood Pharmacy, South Avenue in Fanwood

Fanwood Pharmacy, South Avenue in Fanwood Bergen County ($10,000): 7-Eleven, Main Street in Hackensack

7-Eleven, Main Street in Hackensack Ocean County ($10,000): Minit Stop, Chandler Road in Jackson

The winning numbers were: 04, 28, 29, 30, and 60. The Gold Mega Ball was 25, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $297 million, and the next drawing will be held Tuesday, April 27.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.