WINNERS: Jersey Cash 5 Players Split $923K

There are two lucky Jersey Cash 5 players in New Jersey.

One winner from Camden County and another from Monmouth County will split Monday's Jersey Cash 5 jackpot worth $923,204, state Lottery officials said.

The lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn The winning numbers for Feb. 1 were: 06, 13, 20, 30, and 34 and the XTRA number was: 04.

Each ticket is worth $461,602. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Camden County : Garden State News, 2146 Atco Ave., Atco; and,

: Garden State News, 2146 Atco Ave., Atco; and, Monmouth County: Krauszer’s Food Store, 349 West Main St., Freehold.

Both retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.