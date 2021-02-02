Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
WINNERS: Jersey Cash 5 Players Split $923K

Jon Craig
:Krauszer’s Food Store in Freehold
:Krauszer’s Food Store in Freehold Photo Credit: Google Maps

There are two lucky Jersey Cash 5 players in New Jersey.

One winner from Camden County and another from Monmouth County will split Monday's Jersey Cash 5 jackpot worth $923,204, state Lottery officials said.

The lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn  The winning numbers for Feb. 1 were: 06, 13, 20, 30, and 34 and the XTRA number was: 04. 

Each ticket is worth $461,602. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Camden County: Garden State News, 2146 Atco Ave., Atco; and,
  • Monmouth County: Krauszer’s Food Store, 349 West Main St., Freehold.

Both retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. 

