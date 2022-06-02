WINNERS: Jersey Cash 5 Players Split $865K

Two lucky Jersey Cash 5 players will split $864,760, state Lottery officials said.

The winning tickets were sold at a Wawa store and Walsh Farms in Middlesex and Ocean counties from the Wednesday, June 1 drawing.

Each ticket is worth $432,380.

The winning numbers were: 08, 16, 25, 27, and 39 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Middlesex County: Welsh Farms, 1 Schuyler Drive, Edison; and,

Ocean County: WAWA #988, 800 Lacey Road, Forked River.

