Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Body Of Man In Late 20s Or 30s Pulled From Hudson River North Of GWB
News

WINNERS: Jersey Cash 5 Players Split $865K

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Wawa
Wawa Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two lucky Jersey Cash 5 players will split $864,760, state Lottery officials said.

The winning tickets were sold at a Wawa store and Walsh Farms in Middlesex and Ocean counties from the Wednesday, June 1 drawing.

Each ticket is worth $432,380. 

The winning numbers were: 08, 16, 25, 27, and 39 and the XTRA number was: 02. 

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. 

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Middlesex County: Welsh Farms, 1 Schuyler Drive, Edison; and,
  • Ocean County: WAWA #988, 800 Lacey Road, Forked River.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.