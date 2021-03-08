Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEEN HIM? Brazen Route 17 Bank Robber Wore ‘Planned Parenthood’ Hoodie, Got $5,000
News

WINNERS: Jersey Cash 5 Players Split $586K Jackpot, 1 In Bergen County

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Wawa on Corlies Avenue in Neptune
Wawa on Corlies Avenue in Neptune Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two lucky Jersey Cash 5 tickets were sold in New Jersey to split the $586,024 jackpot, state officials said.

The winning numbers drawn on Friday, March 5, were: 02, 19, 35, 39, and 43 and the XTRA number was: 04.

Each ticket is worth $293,012

Both retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Bergen County: 7-Eleven #29984, 231 Main St., Ridgefield Park; and,
  • Monmouth County: Wawa #8329, 1344 Corlies Ave. in Neptune.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.