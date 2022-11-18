Contact Us
WINNERS: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Players Take Home $302K

Jon Craig
Daisy’s Liquor & Grocery Store
Daisy’s Liquor & Grocery Store Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $301,828 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Thursday, Nov. 17, state Lottery officials said.

Each ticket is worth $150,914

The winning numbers were: 19, 21, 23, 38, and 40 and the XTRA number was: 03. 

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. 

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Middlesex County: Daisy’s Liquor & Grocery Store, 64 Jackson St., South River; and,
  • Monmouth County: Vingo Wine & Spirits, 9 Bayshore Plaza, Atlantic Highlands.

