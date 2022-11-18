WINNERS: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Players Take Home $302K

Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $301,828 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Thursday, Nov. 17, state Lottery officials said.

Each ticket is worth $150,914.

The winning numbers were: 19, 21, 23, 38, and 40 and the XTRA number was: 03.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Middlesex County: Daisy’s Liquor & Grocery Store, 64 Jackson St., South River; and,

Monmouth County: Vingo Wine & Spirits, 9 Bayshore Plaza, Atlantic Highlands.

