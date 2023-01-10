WINNERS: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Players Split $197K

Three lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $196,704 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Monday, Jan. 9.
Each ticket is worth $65,568.
The winning numbers were: 03, 06, 10, 17, and 23 and the XTRA number was: 02.
The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.
Those tickets were sold at the following locations:
- Bergen County: Krauszers Food Store, 16-15 River Road, Fairlawn;
- Essex County: Fresh Deli Market, 480 Park Ave., East Orange; and,
- Union County: Ron’s Deli, 567 4th Ave., Elizabeth.
