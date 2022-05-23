WINNERS: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Players Split $139K

Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $138,650 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot.
Each ticket from the Saturday, May 21, drawing is worth $69,325.
The winning numbers were: 01, 11, 22, 24, and 28 and the XTRA number was: 04.
The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.
Those tickets were sold at the following locations:
- Monmouth County: Chill Fill 504 Inc., 504 Monmouth Rd., Clarksburg; and,
- Ocean County: Route 88 Fuel LLC, 1441 Ocean Ave., Lakewood.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.