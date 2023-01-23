Contact Us
WINNERS: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Players Split $100K

Jon Craig
Pantry 1 Food Mart
Pantry 1 Food Mart Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $100,000 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Friday, January 20, drawing. Each ticket is worth $50,000. 

The winning numbers were: 06, 08, 10, 17 and 27 and the XTRA number was: 05. 

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning tickets.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Gloucester County: Pantry 1 Food Mart, 150 Kings Highway, Jefferson St., Mount Royal; and,
  • Union County: Happy Day Convenience Store, 266-268 Somerset St., North Plainfield.

