WINNERS: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Players Split $100K

Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $100,000 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Friday, January 20, drawing. Each ticket is worth $50,000.

The winning numbers were: 06, 08, 10, 17 and 27 and the XTRA number was: 05.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning tickets.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Gloucester County: Pantry 1 Food Mart, 150 Kings Highway, Jefferson St., Mount Royal; and,

Union County: Happy Day Convenience Store, 266-268 Somerset St., North Plainfield.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.