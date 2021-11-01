WINNERS: Four Powerball Tickets Good For $50K & $100K Sold In New Jersey

Three New Jersey Lottery tickets good for $50,000 and one for $100,000 were sold across the state.

The tickets from the Saturday, Jan. 9, drawing were purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $100,000.

One of the locations sold a winning CASH4LIFE ticket last week, and a wining Powerball ticket last month.

The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

Passaic County ($100,000): 7-Eleven #32949, 1202 Main Ave., Clifton;

Hudson County ($50,000): Mini Mart Food Store, 405 Danforth Ave., Jersey City;

Monmouth County ($50,000): Quick Chek #133, 1618 Union Ave., Hazlet; and

Passaic County ($50,000): Jackpocket/Utopia Deli, 355 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

The winning numbers were 14, 26, 38, 45, and 46. The Red Power Ball number was 13. The Multiplier number was 02.

More than 124,181 New Jersey players took home an estimated $602,888 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $550 million for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 10:59 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.