WINNERS: Five NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50K

Jon Craig
7-Eleven in East Rutherford
7-Eleven in East Rutherford Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

There were five New Jersey Powerball players who took home $50,000 apiece in the Saturday, Feb. 4 drawing, state Lottery officials said.

Five tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Bergen County: 7-Eleven #38078, 111 Union Ave., East Rutherford;
  • Bergen County: Wawa #8335, 7 Jewels St., Garfield;
  • Hudson County: Quick Chek #124, 20-38 East 53rd St., Bayonne;
  • Morris County: Main Street Submarine, 187 Main St., Madison; and,
  • Passaic County: Nana Pena Grocery Deli Market, 276 Trenton Ave., Paterson.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Feb. 4, drawing were: 02, 08, 15, 19 and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X. 

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $747 million for the Monday, Feb. 6, drawing.

