News

WINNERS: Bergen, Morris And Ocean County Jersey Cash 5 Players Split $841,000 Jackpot

Valerie Musson
Wegmans on Sylvan Way in Parsippany
Wegmans on Sylvan Way in Parsippany Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Three lucky Jersey Cash 5 lottery players will split a jackpot of more than $840,000 from Friday’s drawing, state officials said.

The winning tickets were sold in Bergen, Morris and Ocean Counties. Three winners matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $841,017 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the July 2 drawing. Each ticket is worth $280,339.

Friday’s winning numbers were: 02, 09, 11, 23, and 27. The XTRA number was 02. 

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Bergen County: Wawa #8326, 150 Essex St., Lodi;
  • Morris County: Wegmans Food Markets, 34 Sylvan Way, Parsippany
  • Ocean County: Singin, 1215 Lakewood Rd., Toms River

