WINNERS: 3 Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K

Three New Jersey lottery players took home $50,000 from the latest Powerball drawing.

One of the winners was in the Double Play drawing on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Middlesex County: Shoprite, 801 Roosevelt Ave., Carteret; and,

Shoprite, 801 Roosevelt Ave., Carteret; and, Ocean County: Welsh Farms, 1765 Route 88, Brick.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, August 3, drawing were: 09, 21, 56, 57, and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 11. The Power Play was 2X.

One Pennsylvania Lottery player won the $206.9 million Powerball jackpot from the Wednesday, August 3, drawing. The cash value is $122.3 million.

The Double Play drawing results for the Wednesday, August 3, drawing were 24, 28, 29, 31, and 48. The Double Play Ball number was 12.

One New Jersey ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Double Play Ball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier Double Play prize.

That ticket was sold at Krauszer’s Food Store, 1412 Liberty Ave., Hillside in Union County.

