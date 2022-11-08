WINNERS: 3 NJ Powerball Players Take Home $1M

Three lucky New Jersey Lottery tickets matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1 million second-tier Powerball prize drawn on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

One California Lottery player won the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The cash value is $997.6 million.

The million-dollar tickets were sold at the following locations:

Camden County: News Nook, 17 S Centre St., Merchantville;

Mercer County: 7-Eleven #27890, 222 Dutch Neck Road, Hightstown; and,

Middlesex County: Atlantis Fresh Market #37, 421 US Highway 1 South, Edison.

The winning numbers for the latest drawing were: 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X.

ALSO SEE: Other Powerball players take home $50,000 to $100,000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.