WINNERS: 3 NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K

Three lucky New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Monday, April 11, to win $50,000 third-tier prizes.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Atlantic County: Joe Canal’s Discount Liquor, 3119 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Twp.;

Monmouth County: Middletown Shoprite #634, 1500 State Route 35, Middletown; and,

Sussex County: 7-Eleven #11472, 133 Pine Cone Lane, Sparta.

The winning numbers for the Monday, April 11, drawing were: 05, 07, 24, 31, and 34. The Red Power Ball number was 04. The Power Play was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $302 million for the Wednesday, April 13, drawing.

