NOT THIS TIME: Would-Be Gas Station Robber Body-Slammed By Route 46 Attendant, Police Say
News

WINNERS: 3 Lucky Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Players Split $1.9M Jackpot

Jon Craig
Wawa in Brick Township
Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $1,907,805 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Friday, Feb. 25, drawing. 

Each winning ticket is worth $635,935. 

The winning numbers were: 04, 12, 25, 29, and 34 and the XTRA number was: 03. 

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. 

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Ocean County: Wawa #8372, 1902 Route 88, Brick;
  • Ocean County: ShopRite #604, 2 Route 37 W., Toms River; and,
  • Union County: 7-Eleven #11436, 565 Morris Ave., Springfield.

