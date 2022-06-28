WINNERS: $2M Powerball Ticket Sold In Central Jersey, Bergan County Players Take Home $50K

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn for the Monday, June 27, Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was worth $1 million.

That ticket was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $2 million.

The winning ticket was sold at Quick Chek #49, 520 Ernston Rd., Parlin in Middlesex County.

In addition, two tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. Those tickets was sold at the following locations:

Bergen County: Garden State Dairy, 135 Oakland St., Closter; and

Bergen County: Ridgefield Park Liquor & Deli, 284 Teaneck Rd., Ridgefield Park.

The winning numbers for the Monday, June 27, drawing were: 11, 13, 18, 30 and 37. The Red Power Ball number was 16. The Power Play was 3X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $365 million for the Wednesday, June 29, drawing.

