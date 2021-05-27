WINNERS: 2 Powerball Tickets Good For $50K Each Sold In NJ

A pair of winning Powerball tickets good for $50,000 a piece were sold in New Jersey.

The winning numbers for the May 26 drawing were: 02, 08, 21, 34, and 62. The Red Power Ball number was 16. The Multiplier number was 02.

They were sold at the following locations:

Burlington County: Masonville News & Food Store, 241 Masonville Rd., Mt. Laurel; and,

Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $253 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday, May 29, at 10:59 p.m.

