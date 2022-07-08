Contact Us
WINNERS: 2 NJ Lottery Players Split Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot Worth $523K

Two lucky New Jersey lottery tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Thursday, July 7, drawing. 

The jackpot was worth $523,424.

Each winning ticket is worth $261,712. 

The winning numbers were: 13, 24, 25, 33, and 41 and the XTRA number was: 03. 

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. 

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Gloucester County: One Stop Shoppe, 300 Parkville Station Road, Mantua; and,
  • Ocean County: Quick Chek #113, 2307 Route 88, Point Pleasant.

