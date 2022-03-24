Contact Us
WINNERS: 2 Lucky Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K

Millstone Discount Liquors
Millstone Discount Liquors Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn to win $50,000 apiece in the Wednesday, March 23, drawing.

Those winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Monmouth County: Millstone Liquors, 514 Route 33 W., Millstone Township; and
  • Monmouth County: 7-Eleven #34275, 40 Steiner Ave., Neptune.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, March 23, drawing were: 31, 32, 37, 38, and 48. The Red Power Ball number was 24. The Power Play was 2X. 

The Double Play drawing results for the Wednesday, March 23, drawing were: 15, 18, 24, 26, and 62. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 01.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $181 million for the Saturday, March 26, drawing.

