WINNER: Route 17 Truck Stop Sells $40K Mega Millions Ticket

A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Route 17 truck stop and gas station in Mahwah.

The ticket from Tuesday's drawing was purchased at Kings Mahwah Truck Stop on the southbound side of the highway.

The third-tier $10,000 prizewinning ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying it to $40,000.

The winning numbers were 17, 20, 27, 31, and 34. The Gold Mega Ball was 19, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

The next drawing will be held Friday at 11 p.m.

