Winner: Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold In Union County

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Union County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for Monday’s drawing was sold at Aarti’s World Discount Liquor on Route 22 W. in Union, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 02, 36, 37, 45, and 69. The Red Power Ball was 03, and the Power Play was 2X.

Meanwhile, the Double Play numbers were: 22, 23, 29, 39, and 43. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 18.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $45 million, and the next drawing will be held Wednesday, Feb. 23.

