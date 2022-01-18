Winner: Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold In Passaic County

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Passaic County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for Monday’s drawing was sold at Jackpocket at 355 Warwick Tpke. in Hewitt, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 09, 24, 35, 46, and 65. The Red Power Ball was 22, and the Power Play was 2X.

Meanwhile, the Double Play numbers were: 07, 19, 33, 38, and 64. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 22.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $62 million, and the next drawing will be held Wednesday, Jan. 19.

