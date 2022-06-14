WINNER: Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold In Morris County

Who's the lucky winner? A New Jersey Lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Morris County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Monday, June 13 drawing was sold at Rockaway Wines & Liquors on West Main Street in Rockaway, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 02, 27, 42, 44, and 51. The Red Power Ball was 25, and the Power Play was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $258 million, and the next drawing will be held Wednesday, June 15.

