WINNER: Powerball Ticket Good For $50K Sold In Essex County

A $50,000 New Jersey Lottery ticket from the Saturday, Jan. 2 Powerball drawing was sold in Essex County.

The third-tier prizewinning ticket was sold at Aldo Food Market in East Orange.

The winning numbers were 03, 04, 11, 41, and 67. The Red Power Ball number was 05. The Multiplier number was 02.

More than 62,160 New Jersey players took home an estimated $310,738 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $410,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 10:59 p.m.

