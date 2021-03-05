Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

WINNER: Powerball Ticket Good For $50K Sold At Hudson County Sushi Lounge

Cecilia Levine
Otaiko
Otaiko Photo Credit: Google Maps

A winning Powerball ticket good for $50,000 was sold in Hudson County.

The ticket from Saturday's drawing wins the third-tier prize.

The ticket was sold at  Otaiko Hibachi Sushi Lounge, on Lefante Way in Bayonne.

The winning numbers were 35, 36, 47, 61, and 63. The Red Power Ball number was 03. 

The Multiplier number was 03. 27,814 New Jersey players took home an estimated $156,446 in prizes ranging from $4 to $300. 

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $142 million for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, May 5, at 10:59 p.m.

