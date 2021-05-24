Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
WINNER: Powerball Ticket Good For $1 Million Sold In Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
AMG Retail LLC, 86-110 S. River St., Hackensack
AMG Retail LLC, 86-110 S. River St., Hackensack Photo Credit: Google Maps

A winning Powerball ticket good for $1 million was sold in Bergen County.

The second-tier prizewinning ticket was sold at at AMG Retail LLC, located at 86-110 S. River St., in Hackensack.

The retailer appears to be a convenience store at a BP gas station.

The numbers from Saturday's Powerball drawing were: 03, 19, 27, 37, and 40. The Red Power Ball number was 08. The Multiplier number was 02

More than 39,100 New Jersey players took home an estimated $201,839 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200. 

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $236 million for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, May 26, at 10:59 p.m.

