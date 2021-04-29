Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
WINNER: Powerball Player Wins $1M In South Jersey

Jon Craig
Township News Center on Mount Holly Road in Burlington
Township News Center on Mount Holly Road in Burlington Photo Credit: Google Maps

One lucky Powerball player from South Jersey is the state's newest millionaire, NJ Lottery officials said.

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn in Wednesday's Powerball drawing winning the $1,000,000 second-tier prize. 

The winning Powerball ticket was sold at Township News Center, 2506 Mount Holly Road, in Burlington (Burlington County.) 

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, April 28, drawing were: 16, 18, 35, 39, and 53. The Red Power Ball number was 21. The Multiplier number was 03.

The jackpot for the Powerball drawing on Saturday, May 1 has been reset to $129 million.

Powerball

Nearly 23 Powerball players took home an estimated $132,316 in prizes in the Garden State ranging from $4 to $300. 

The Powerball jackpot now rolls to $129 million for the next drawing this Saturday, May 1, at 10:59 p.m.

