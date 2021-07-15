Contact Us
HEROES: Officers Justified In Gunning Down Heavily Armed Irvington Killer, Grand Jury Finds
WINNER: Powerball Player Wins $100K On Jersey Shore

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Country Farms in Brick Township.
Country Farms in Brick Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps

There was one lucky New Jersey winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, state Lottery officials said.

The winning player matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball to win the third-tier prize.

The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $100,000

The ticket was sold at Country Farms, 380 Drum Point Road in Brick. (Ocean County)

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, July 14, drawing were: 33, 46, 52, 59, and 62. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Multiplier number was 02

The Powerball jackpot now rolls to $150 million for the next drawing on Saturday night.

