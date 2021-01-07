Contact Us
WINNER: Powerball Player Takes Home $50K In Atlantic City

Mias Bodega
Mias Bodega Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

One lucky Powerball player matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball in South Jersey, state Lottery officials said.

The third-tier prize-winning ticket was sold at Mias Bodega at 3912 Ventnor Ave. in Atlantic City.

The prize was worth $50,000

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, June 30, drawing were: 24, 29, 50, 65 and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 14. The Multiplier number was 04

The Powerball jackpot now rolls to $101,000,000 for the Saturday, July 3 drawing.

