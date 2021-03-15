Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack PD: 7-Eleven Robber Collared After Hopping Into Pickup At Mickey D's Drive-Thru
News

WINNER: Powerball Player In South Jersey Takes Home $50,000

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Gift Box at Caesars
Gift Box at Caesars Photo Credit: Google Maps

One lucky New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Saturday.

The winning numbers for the March 13 Powerball drawing were: 05, 11, 51, 56, and 61. The Red Power Ball number was 02. The Multiplier number was 02. 

The third-tier prize is worth $50,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Gift Box at Caesars, 2100 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City, according to state Lottery officials.

The Powerball jackpot now rolls to $184 million for the next drawing on Wednesday at 10:59 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.