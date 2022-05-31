WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K At Jersey Shore Deli

One lucky New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball in the Saturday, May 28, drawing.

The third-tier Powerball prize was worth $50,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Rugmill Deli & Convenience, 20-A Jackson Street, Freehold in Monmouth County.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, May 28, drawing were: 02, 39, 50, 61, and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 15. The Power Play was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $157 million for the next drawing to be held Monday, May 30, at 10:59 pm.

The Double Play drawing results for the Saturday, May 28, drawing were: 11, 34, 52, 61 and 69. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 24.

