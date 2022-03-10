WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $1M From NJ Smoke Shop

One lucky New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn for the Wednesday, March 9, Powerball drawing winning the $1 million second-tier prize.

The winning ticket was sold at The Smoke Shop, 525 Beckett Rd., Logan Townwhip in Gloucester County.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, March 9, drawing were: 13, 22, 34, 51, and 67. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X.

The Double Play drawing results for the Wednesday, March 9, drawing were: 08, 09, 43, 45, and 63. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 04.

