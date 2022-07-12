WINNER: NJ Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Monday, July 11.

The lucky player wins the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The winning ticket was sold at Amoco, 421 Central Ave., Westfield in Union County.

The winning numbers for the Monday, July 11, drawing were: 04, 26, 34, 37 and 52. The Red Power Ball number was 09. The Power Play was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $66 million for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, July 13, at 10:59 pm.

