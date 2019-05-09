Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Driver, 90, Slams Brand-New Sedan Into Hackensack High-Rise
News

WINNER: Morris County Woman Scores $1M Scratch-Off Ticket

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The winning scratch-off ticket was sold at QuickChek in Rockaway.
The winning scratch-off ticket was sold at QuickChek in Rockaway. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Jean Ball of Rockaway has been a regular New Jersey Lottery player for years.

Her lucky penny came through on a $20 Instant Cash Millionaire Scratch-Off ticket, scoring her the $1 million prize.

Thinking she was mistaken, Ball checked several times to be sure before finally taking the ticket to Quick Check on West Main Street to confirm her good fortune.

This was Ball's very first big win and told her mom immediately, who was overjoyed and knew she wouldn’t have to worry about her daughter's financial future.

While at Lottery Headquarters filing her claim, Ball told officials that the win hadn’t set in yet. She’ll continue to play lottery games and actually already had her tickets for that evening.

She also said she will continue to go to work each day and to take care of her mother.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.